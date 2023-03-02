Formula 1 | Lance Stroll, who underwent surgery, is fit to drive at the F1 season opener in Bahrain

Stroll missed the winter tests due to a wrist injury sustained in a bicycle accident.

Formula the Canadian driver of Aston Martin competing in the first place Lance Stroll is in driving condition for the first race of the F1 season, team announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Stroll could not participate in the tests run in Bahrain due to a wrist injury. He was injured in a cycling accident while training in Spain.

“It was an unfortunate accident. I was thrown off my bike when the tire hit a hole in the ground, but fortunately the injuries were not significant and a small operation quickly fixed the problems in my right wrist,” said Stroll in his team’s press release.

With Stroll’s recovery, Aston Martin can run both of its racing drivers in Bahrain. If the Stroll had not been in driving condition, Fernando Alonso would have paired up with a Brazilian test driver in the opening race of the season by Felipe Drugovich.

Both Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne are Aston Martin’s backup drivers at the weekend.

Stroll, who debuted in Formula One at the 2017 Australian GP, ​​has driven one pole position and three podium places in his 123 races. His billionaire father Lawrence Stroll owns the Aston Martin F1 team.