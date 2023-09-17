Formula 1 | Lance Stroll, who had a bad crash in qualifying, is not participating in Sunday’s race

Lance Stroll’s team Aston Martin broke the news.

of Singapore In the qualifying sessions of the F1 weekend on Saturday, after driving a huge crash Lance Stroll will not be seen in Sunday’s race.

The matter was decided together by Stroll and his team Aston Martin.

“The team has a huge job to fix the car and Lance is understandably still timid after the hard crash. Now Lance is fully focused on recovery before the Japanese race,” the team announced of the F1 website by.

After the accident, Stroll, 24, got out of the car wreck under his own power, after which he went to the emergency room.

“The whole team was relieved when Lance got out of the car after yesterday’s accident. However, he still has after-effects from the hard crash. Now the main thing is that he recovers fully and quickly,” the Aston Martin team manager Mike Krack said.

of Singapore the competition starts on Sunday at 15:00 Finnish time. Carlos Sainz start the race from the pole position. Leading the World Series by far Max Verstappen was surprisingly only in 11th place in qualifying.