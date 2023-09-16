Saturday, September 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Lance Stroll drove out badly in the qualifying sessions of the Singapore GP, Bottas was already eliminated from the continuation

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Lance Stroll drove out badly in the qualifying sessions of the Singapore GP, Bottas was already eliminated from the continuation

Qualifying for the Singapore GP starts on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Formula The World Series of No. 1s continues this weekend in Asia. The starting order of the Singapore GP, which will be run on Sunday, will be decided on Saturday from 16:00.

Red Bull is by far leading the World Drivers’ Championship Max Verstappen has also dominated time trials this season. He has eight pole positions in his statistics.

In addition, Verstappen was also the fastest in qualifying at Spa in Belgium, but changing the gearbox dropped the starting grid by five notches.

Alfa Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas has been seventh in the time trials of this season. This happened at the end of July in Hungary.

HS follows time trials moment by moment. Follow-up can be found at the bottom of this article.

#Formula #Lance #Stroll #drove #badly #qualifying #sessions #Singapore #Bottas #eliminated #continuation

See also  Athletics | Emilia Kangas got a more cheerful look for her career from bronze: "I've been there many times and I feel like I'll never succeed"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UAE weather expected tomorrow

UAE weather expected tomorrow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result