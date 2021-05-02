Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen’s rude decision for a hard day’s evening: Imola’s time penalty remains in force

Räikkönen lost ninth place in Emilia Romagna’s gp in Imola in April, and with it two World Championship points, when the jury imposed a time penalty for violating the rules of the restart start.

Alpha Romeo stable Kimi Räikkönen the race formula in the number one Sunday in Portuguese gp ended quickly when Räikkönen crashed his teammate Antonio Giovinazzin with and interrupted. The mistake that led to the contact was experienced by Räikkönen, the man admitted after the race. And there was even more setback for the evening.

Räikkönen lost ninth place in Emilia Romagna’s gp in Imola in April, and with it two World Championship points, when the jury imposed a time penalty for violating the rules of the restart start. The time penalty dropped Räikkönen to 13th.

The interpretation of the rules has since been criticized, and Alfa Romeo asked for the case to be re-examined. On Sunday night, however, the stable had to report a loss.

“Alfa Romeo approves the decision of the (international car association) jury of the FIA ​​and Emilia Romagna gp to keep the original penalty. The focus of the stable is now completely on next weekend’s Spanish gp race, ”Alfa Romeo informed.