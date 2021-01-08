Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen’s Instagram update rejoiced: “The twin brother works hard to collect prizes”

In December, Kimi Räikkönen received the “Performance of the Year” award, which he now comments on in his own style.

Formula the number one Finnish driver in the Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Raikkonen won the “Performance of the Year” award in a public vote organized by the International Motorsport Federation. Pysti came from the bypass show of the Portuguese race.

The award was given last December, but now Räikkönen himself has quoted the award – in a very flashy style. On Thursday, Räikkönen published a picture on Instagram with the cardboard together with Räikkönen.

Räikkönen’s own comment on the picture is: “The twin brother works hard when collecting prizes. I made overrides. Thank you.”

The image has garnered 165,000 likes and numerous joyful comments. Former F1 driver David Coulthardin however, the comment is a bit prickly: “Your twin seems to have lost some weight.”

In one comment, it was suggested that Cardboard Kimi could handle Räikkönen’s media responsibilities. Räikkönen is not known to be very enthusiastic about them. After the comment is a motor athlete From Toni Vilander laughter.