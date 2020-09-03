Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen’s face mask The Iron Cross infuriates the British journalist – had history lessons been missed?

As early as 2018, Hazel Southwell demanded that Räikkö retire from F1.

British Editor of Formula E. Hazel Southwell amazed on Twitter Kimi Räikkönen a face mask with a picture of an iron cross next to the race number.

“Sorry if this has already been handled, but Kimi Räikkönen has an Iron Cross in a custom-made product. What the hell, ”Southwell wrote.

Southwell still went on to say that behind the product is the West Coast Choppers Jesse James, who is suspected of being a Nazi.

“How is this in the depot area. Why doesn’t he get fired? ”

It is explained to Southwell that the Iron Cross is a much older Peruvian than from Nazi Germany and that it remains an accepted symbol in Germany as long as it is not accompanied by a swastika. In Nazi Germany, there was a swastika in the middle of the Iron Cross.

However, Southwell did not digest the explanations.

“Thank you to everyone for the explanations that the Iron Cross meant something else in the 1860s. However, it is cool in 2020 that one simply cannot choose the symbols used by the Nazis, which are still used by neo-fascists, ”Southwell wrote on Twitter.

Southwell was not the first time to criticize Räikkö. In 2018, he wrote column, in which he demanded that Räikkö retire. According to Southwell, Räikkönen takes the place from talented young drivers.

“His [Räikkösen] his career belongs to a sport that no longer exists, ”Southwell wrote.