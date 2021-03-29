Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen’s cardboard sign gave birth to a new meme – F1 fans did their best

Before the Bahrain race, Alfa Romeo shared a picture of Räikkönen with a cardboard sign.

Alfa Romeon The idea of ​​the F1 team to publish a picture About Kimi Räikkönen a cardboard sign in his hand has made formula fans show their creativity and joke in the form of memes.

On Sunday, Alfa Romeo published a picture of Räikkönen standing in a depot with a sign that reads: “20 years. Even here ”. The text suggests that Räikkönen began his career 20 years ago.

However, F1 fans quickly noticed the opportunity to slightly edit the words on the cardboard sign. There are dozens of different versions of Räikkönen’s sign on Twitter, and the versatility of the image and Räikkönen’s popularity ensure that new transformations are likely to be seen throughout the season.

Other including the legendary utterance related Michael Schumacherin to the closing ceremonies of his career, which passed by Räikkönen.

“I was shit.”

Räikkönen’s relaxed attitude towards driving as a “hobby” was also mentioned.

“20 years. It’s still a hobby. ”

The flying phrase “Leave me alone, I know what I do” cannot, of course, be forgotten.

Räikkönen’s drink, gloves and steering wheel are also remembered.