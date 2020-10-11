Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen took “ice age” to a new level when the team praised him for the F1 record

On Sunday, Räikkönen became the driver who drove the most F1 races ever.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen made F1 history on Sunday at the Nürburgring in Germany as he drove a record-breaking 323rd race of his career. After the race, however, a familiar Iceman was heard.

Räikkönen had time to comment on the future record several times before the competition. He reiterated to each questioner that he did not think of the record or considered it a very strange thing.

Räikkönen assured that breaking the start record is not a special merit. He wondered that perhaps in retirement such things can be considered.

Kisan after the race engineer congratulated Räikkö on the record on the radio.

Räikkönen is known for his short-word answers, but this time he even surpassed himself.

Räikkönen said nothing.

Saman Grinding the matter was clearly enough, and Räikkönen’s mood was certainly not boosted by remaining in 12th place. Antonio Giovinazzi took the last points after driving tenth.

Räikkönen’s race was hampered by a collision with Williams George Russell. The bump brought Räikkönen a ten-second time penalty.

“The whole weekend was not very twofold, I got a penalty and suffered it,” Räikkönen, a short speaker, said after the race.