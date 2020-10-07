Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen told about her kitchen experiences: “It was not a fire, but more than an explosion”

Räikkönen was in a good mood in an interview with Alfa Romeo.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen has become familiar from short answers, but the man can sometimes surprise with longer stories. Humor is often enough, even though there is usually little laughter after the Games.

In an interview with the stable, he talks about the failed cooking of an egg.

From Räikkönen, From Antonio Giovinazzi and from the triple driver Robert Kubicalta were asked about, among other things, behavior in photographs, hotels, and kitchens.

The trio were asked if they always smile in the photos. Giovinazz and Kubica became a short “en”.

“Of course,” Räikkönen replied with a grin.

Everyone admits to taking shampoo and conditioner from hotels.

“I’m sure. Those little ones are convenient when traveling, ”Räikkönen said.

From the drivers were asked if they had lit a fire while cooking. Räikkönen is the only one who talks about his kitchen experience.

“I once, but it was not a fire. It was more than an explosion. ”

“I put the eggs to a boil and they just exploded. So not a fire, but one egg blast. ”

On Sunday Räikkönen breaks one F1 record when he becomes the driver who has driven the most races ever.

At the Nürburgring, Räikkönen will run the 323rd race of his career. In Sochi, he rose to the levels of a Brazilian Rubens Barrichellon with two weeks ago.