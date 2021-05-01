Saturday, May 1, 2021
Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen surprised Portimão in the last practice before the time trial

May 1, 2021
Räikkönen rose to tenth. Valtteri Bottas was third.

Formula the third free practice of the third race of the first season went as usual at the Portimão track in Portugal. Redbullin Max Verstappen was the fastest, Mercedes Lewis Hamilton another and Mercedes Valtteri Bottas third.

Verstappen was 0.236 seconds faster than Hamilton. Bottas was 0.1 seconds behind teammate Hamilton.

The positive surprises of the exercises were the Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Raikkonen, which ranked tenth. Räikkönen was 0.926 seconds behind Verstappen. Räikkönen’s practice runs also included a full spin, of which F1 joked on Twitter: “Kimi Räikkönen is considering returning to the rally.”

In the traditional way, the slowest was the Haas stable Nikita Mazepin, which was 2.2 seconds slower than Verstappen.

The time trial starts today, Saturday at 5 p.m.

