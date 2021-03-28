Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen summed up the setting for the beginning of the season on one cardboard sign

Räikkönen started his F1 career 20 years ago.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen is by far the most experienced driver in the F1 series at the age of 41, and the season starting in Bahrain on Sunday is in a way festive for him.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Räikkönen starting his F1 career at Sauber in 2001.

Räikkönen summed up the situation in his familiar concise style before the opening race of the season.

“20 years. Still here, ”read in a cardboard patch he supported in the Alfa Romeo depot.

The stable shared the picture on Twitter and congratulated the driver.

“Congratulations Kimi, an amazing milestone.”

Great Räikkönen is unlikely to succeed at Alfa Romeo this season, but the man feels so-called “part of the fleet” after starting his career when many of today’s drivers were just young children.

Räikkönen will start in Sunday’s race from the 14th square. HS follows the events of the race moment by moment in this story.