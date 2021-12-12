Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen said goodbye to his style in a faithful way, but those who followed him noticed the change: “He also felt a little strange”

Räikkönen ended his long F1 career on Sunday. “I know F1 thoroughly. Nice to have this through. ”

Racing driver Kimi Raikkonen flashed the momentum of his hoops until the end of his F1 career.

When asked to finish off his 350th race in the last race interviews over the weekend, he settled for one word: Goodbye.

In Abu Dhabi’s starting grid, the 2007 world champion said a lot of goodbye. The racing brothers, team and other depot troops, and the media wanted to pay their respects to the retiring veteran.

“I don’t seem to be the type to really like this, but here’s how quickly time in this sport really goes by, with so many acquaintances and so many memories with them. It is quite nice that this career is finally coming to an end and I will be able to change to a normal life, ”Räikkönen reiterated his situation to those who asked.

Anything its greater emotional experience after the last race press probably no one even expected.

“I have a pretty good feeling, nothing else. The last race of the season is always one where everyone seems to be happier than usual. The holiday is waiting after the race, and it’s time to do something else, ”Räikkönen said.

“I look forward to coming to civilian. A normal life off the racetrack is something I know and enjoy. I know F1 thoroughly. Nice to have this through. ”

Räikkönen the career ended in interruption when Alfa Romeo’s tire attachment failed and the car escaped from the driver’s railings.

“It could have ended differently, but it doesn’t matter. It’s a nice feeling here. It had to be stopped, and the outcome didn’t really matter. I feel good, even if only afterwards you see how it really feels. It’s nice when one period ends. ”

Räikkönen now had his 71st interruption in a total of 350 races. Especially the last races in the stables have proven to be thirsty for him. The suspension is marked in the last race at Sauber in 2001, the last race at Lotus in 2013, the last race at Ferrari in 2018 and now the last race at Alfa Romeo in 2021.

Only at McLaren in 2006 and at Ferrari in 2009 did Räikkönen leave the team to finish the last race.

“Sometimes it just goes that way, but at least I didn’t hit the wall this time. Last time, that last race at Sauber brought a much harder shake there in Suzuka when we went over those railings, ”Räikkönen said with a laugh.

Räikkönen the whole circle was present. Chargé d’Affaires Sami Visa admitted that the atmosphere was undeniably a little exceptional.

“Kim could see that he felt a little weird too. At the same time, the atmosphere was great and liberated – as we all have. Kimi is just fine and everything is fine. ”

Did you notice that he would have been more emotional than usual?

“Little did you realize that this was a different race than the others. Of course – that was the last bet on a long career. ”

Räikkönen received a large work of art from the F1 management as a masterpiece from the 2007 Ferrari season.

The large-scale painting will be taken to Switzerland with the Alfa Romeo team, from where it will be delivered to Räikkönen’s home.