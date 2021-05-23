Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen said directly what he thought of the F1 race in Monaco: “Boring, nothing happened”

Formula the number one Monaco F1 race did not open the Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Räikkönen points account in the World Series. After the race, Räikkönen repeated to the media numerous times what kind of competition he thought it was.

“Boring, nothing happened,” Räikkönen said in a media recording of the Alfa Romeo team to everyone who asked about the competition.

“But we all know that.”

Räikkönen reminded that it is impossible to miss in the F1 race in Monaco.

“Normal Monaco,” Räikkönen acknowledged.

Räikkönen estimates that the tires performed better towards the end of the race, but as there were no opportunities to overtake, Räikkönen remained in 11th place in the race, ie in the first place where no points are awarded.

Räikkönen also found something good in the competition, albeit with a flashy attitude.

“You can’t go any worse,” Räikkönen laughed.

In two weeks, the race will take place in Baku, but Räikkönen didn’t even think about that race.

“It’s a completely different track. Faster.”

Read more: Valtteri Bottas’s race was rudely destroyed: the tire could not be removed – Max Verstappen turned to an easy victory in the Monaco F1 race

Read more: What’s in those wheel bolts of Mercedes and especially Valtteri Bottas?