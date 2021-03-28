Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen revealed why he could not fight for World Cup points: “It was annoying”

According to Räikkönen, the speed of the car would have been enough for the World Championship points, but excessive tire wear took away the opportunities.

Formula No. 1 season opening race in Bahrain did not bring Alfa Romeo garage to Finnish driver To Kimi Räikkönen World Cup points. It was close, because Räikkönen was the eleventh, ie the first driver to miss out.

After the race, Räikkönen said that the car felt pretty good throughout the race. Only the tires were the problem.

“Things went pretty smoothly, but I wasn’t sure the tires would last long enough,” Räikkönen said in an Alfa Romeo stable sound recording.

Because Räikkönen had to save tires, he could not struggle with the above cars.

“The cars in front were able to put more pressure, and the tires seemed to last. It was annoying, because if I had been able to drive at full speed, I would have been able to fight with them, ”Räikkönen said.

Räikkönen saw the start of the season bright and believed that the next race would go better.

“Maybe this track was [meille] particularly difficult. Maybe on other lines the situation is different. ”