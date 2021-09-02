Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen returned to publicity at the Dutch GP – this is how he summed up his career

“I did it in my own style and it was fun,” Räikkönen said of his career at a Dutch GP media event on Thursday.

Uransa on Wednesday Kimi Raikkonen was a wanted person in the depot of the Dutch GP on Thursday.

The 2007 World Champion, who is driving Alfa Romeo for the third season, said on Wednesday on his Instagram account that he will end his long and successful career this season.

At the Dutch GP’s media conference on Thursday, Räikkönen stayed on the agenda in his traditional way in his comments, and did not tear down.

However, he said he was pleased with his career.

“I am pleased with what I achieved. I wanted to win the world championship, I was close a couple of times and once I won once, ”Räikkönen said.

“I did it my own style and it was fun,” he summed up his career.

Räikkönen is currently the driver who has driven the most F1 races ever with his 341 races.

Räikkönen started his F1 career with Sauber in 2001, after which he has driven McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and now most recently Alfa Romeo.

In addition to the World Championship won at Ferrari, Räikkönen was second to McLaren in the World Championship series twice (2003 and 2005).

He finished third in the overall race once with Lotus and twice with Ferrari.

