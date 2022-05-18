Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen plays for the F1 stars in a charity match

Valtteri Bottas and Mika Häkkinen are also in the line-up.

18.5. 20:38

Kimi Raikkonen ended his Formula 1 career long after last season, and the man hasn’t even appeared in F1 circles this season.

Now, however, there will be a momentary change to this, as Räikkönen’s name can be found in the line-up of a football match.

Prince of Monaco Albert II organizes a traditional charity match before the Monaco F1 race, in which Räikkönen is also apparently seen.

In addition to F1 drivers, the Prince’s team includes former football stars and tops in other sports. According to the configuration data, the team of formula drivers also has, among other things Valtteri Bottas, Mika Hakkinen and many drivers driving the World Cup this season.

The match will be played on May 24 at Stade Louis II Stadium. The Monaco Classic Street Race will run on May 29th. Before Monaco, drive in Barcelona next weekend.