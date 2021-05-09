Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen offered a clear solution on how to get to the World Championship points: “The car needs to get faster”

Kimi Räikkönen was twelfth in the Barcelona F1 race.

Formula Barcelona’s No. 1 event did not bring opening points to Alfa Romeo on Sunday To Kimi Räikkönen. The Finn was 12th, ie two places from the last points.

After the race, Räikkönen said that the car felt pretty good and especially the opening round went smoothly. Räikkönen passed a few cars that were still there.

Räikkönen was the only driver to start the race with medium-hard tires and drove 37 laps before making his only tire change.

“The only thing I could have done differently was that the tires should have been replaced with soft tires a little earlier. Of course, it is easy to say afterwards, ”Räikkönen said in an audio recording of the Alfa Romeo stable.

Raikkonen regretted that the score was quite close.

“Again, we were left without points. It would be more fun to get points. ”

When Räikkönen was asked what should be done to get World Cup points, the Finn’s answer was simple and very flashy.

“The car should get faster.”

The next opportunity is in two weeks, when the Monaco race will be run.