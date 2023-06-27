Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen made it to the journalist’s list of underperforming F1 drivers

June 27, 2023
The formula journalist made some harsh comments about Kimi Räikkönen’s F1 career.

Formula 1 –supplier Oliver Harden named by the Finnish F1 legend Kimi Räikkönen as one of five “iconic” F1 drivers who have underperformed in the sport compared to their potential.

Harden’s penciled list with reasons can be found From the Planet F1 website. They are on the list along with Räikkönen Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Juan Pablo Montoya and Robert Kubica.

According to the formula journalist, Räikkönen had already passed his peak when he won the 2007 world championship. In his opinion, the Finnish star had already lost his explosiveness and speed compared to previous years at McLaren.

“In hindsight, maybe he should have ended his career after achieving his goal,” Harden mused in the post.

“Instead he was sacked by Ferrari in 2010 and then bought back four years later after visits to the WRC and Lotus-Renault. It didn’t seem to serve any purpose.”

Harden writes that he believes Räikkönen was one of the most talented F1 drivers ever. However, in his opinion, the Finn did not reach his full potential.

“She could have been anything she wanted – but did she want it enough?”

