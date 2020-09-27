Upgrade
Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen in a surprisingly positive mood: “The pace was pretty good in the end”

September 27, 2020
Räikkönen was 14th and has only scored once this season.

Formula number one in the Russian gp race from the tail end With Kimi Räikkönen there were no high expectations for the race. There would have been no cover for them, and the 2007 world champion drove his Alfa Romeo to the 14th checkered flag on Sunday.

Räikkönen’s gray day in Sochi was underlined by the tuning of Alfa’s depot staff. Räikkönen spent an unnecessary amount of time changing tires.

“The pace was pretty good in the end, but it was hard to overtake,” said Räikkönen, who at the end chased the four-time world champion Ferrari, who had collapsed this season. Sebastian Vettel. ”

Räikkönen opened his World Championship points account in the previous competition in Mugello, Italy.

“We could have been here a few places higher, but tenth place was still far away. The events of the previous day (time trial) made this race difficult, ”Räikkönen said.

He shared a mild praise for his car, even though the Alfa Romeo engine doesn’t have enough power.

“The car didn’t feel bad,” but it was too slow.

Räikkönen’s formula in number one should be in the news in the near future. Swiss media has hinted that the 40-year-old veteran would continue in F1 and Alfa Romeo for next season.

“There is no news, today is not the day,” Räikkönen acknowledged.

