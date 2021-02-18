Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen has time for neck training again – comment on his helmet attached to the wire

There is just over a month to go to the opening race of the F1 season.

Formula 1 season is scheduled to launch on March 21 in Australia and will mark the start of the final weeks of preparation for drivers.

For Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen, physical training includes strengthening the neck muscles to withstand the stresses of driving.

Räikkönen published a picture and video of his training on Instagram. He sits in the exercise machine with a helmet on his head, and a wire is attached to the helmet.

Räikkönen pulls his head aside, and the weights rise, which means he lifts weights with his neck and neck muscles.

“No, this is not the look of my new helmet,” Räikkönen jokes in connection with the picture.

Räikkönen fitness coach Mark Arnall released a video of the same exercise a year ago and opened up some of the benefits of the exercise.

“This is the only time of year we train our necks. Driving handles neck exercises from the start of winter tests, ”Arnall wrote.

He said that Räikkönen makes movements in many different directions.

“We have been using this device for many years. Kimi makes hundreds of repetitions. ”