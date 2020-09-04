Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen gave his basic answer about the day’s practice times: “Normal”

Räikkönen thinks that Monza’s time trial can be chaotic this year as well.

Formula number one in the Monza race Friday rehearsals at the Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Raikkonen finished 17th on both practice sessions. After the exercises, Räikkönen responded to the interview in the traditional way.

“Normal. A normal Friday, ”said Räikkönen with an Alfa Romeo recording.

Räikkönen has often used the answer “normal” before, including the question of how it feels to drive an F1 car.

Räikkönen also emphasized that the stable must be improved in practically every area in order to have a better result in Saturday’s time trial.

“We have to work on everything. We need to do our homework tonight and see where it takes us tomorrow [lauantaina]. ”

According to Räikkönen, several cars are very close to each other in time.

“If you get a good suction and get a good round.”

Last in Monza the time trial became tattered and eventually several cars did not have time to make their last quick lap. Räikkönen was asked whether the time trial would become chaotic this year as well.

“It will be seen tomorrow,” Räikkönen laughed.

In Alfa Romeo’s press release, Räikkönen specified his answer.

“When everyone looks after each other, it becomes chaotic, but we just have to look at how to deal with it.”