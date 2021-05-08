Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen explained why he was left in the first section of the time trials, even though he was ninth

Räikkönen drove to the 17th starting box in the fourth time of the F1 race of the season in Barcelona.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen had to settle for 17th place in the Barcelona race, even though they lost just over a second in the fastest time to McLaren Lando Norris.

“I couldn’t renew my morning time. The car was still good, but I drifted a little unnecessarily close to Williams on the last attempt and lost a little time in the last two corners. ”

In Saturday’s last practice, Räikkönen was ninth, which suggests that the pace could be enough to fight for points.

However, Räikkönen reminded that in Barcelona you don’t usually see much overtaking.

“It’s not an easy track to skip, but let’s see what we can do.”