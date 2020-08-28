Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen expects better from his stable: “All small things must be right”

Formula The number one Finnish image of the season has been that of Mercedes Valtteri Bottas fights for victory in every race and Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen access to the top ten.

Räikkönen has not yet succeeded in his goal, but Bottas won the opening competition of the season.

On Friday, Räikkönen took 13th and 14th place in the exercises, which promise to reach at least the second stage on Saturday’s time.

“It’s not about developing a car, it’s about making sure all the little things are right. Many, many things can make a big difference. If you look at our rankings or lap times for the day, then they look a little better. I think we have a lot of things that we can do a little better and improve that we can go faster. So we will try it tomorrow, ”Räikkönen said.

Bottas has no speed problems as Mercedes has once again been the Fastest Cars of the Season.

“Every year you think about it [auto] may be faster than this, but it always is. You get such high cornering speeds, and it’s fun. It’s amazing to feel the G-forces. These are amazing widgets and I really enjoyed them, ”Bottas described.