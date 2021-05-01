Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen cursed on the stable radio: “We have enough people for someone to find out what’s going on”

Räikkönen was left in the 15th starting box in Portimão.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen did not complete the time trial of the third race of the F1 season in Portimão, Portugal on Saturday, but ended up in the 15th starting box.

“When driving with soft tires, both laps went wide for one bend. In comparison, the result was expected, ”Räikkönen commented after the time trial.

He had feelings on the surface in the second phase of the time trials, which was part of a radio conversation with the stable.

“You have to get that right. Who is in the fast lap and who is not? It’s not so fucking hard to see. We have enough people so that someone can find out what is happening, ”Räikkönen said.

“Receipt. Come to the depot, ”was the competition engineer’s response.