Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen crashed his Alfa Romeo into the wall

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen experienced a tough formula number one on the opening day of the World Cup season.

Räikkönen lost control of his car and crashed into a tire wallet in the Bahra’s other free practice.

At least the car, which had been damaged at the front, was taken to a depot for repair. Räikkönen has not returned to the track after his collision.

Red Bull was at the forefront of practice runs Max Verstappen, which was the fastest of the day’s opening rehearsals before Mercedes Valtteri Bottasta.