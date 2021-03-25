Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen cleaved a very blatant assessment of Alfa Romeo’s possibilities in the upcoming F1 season: “I have no idea”

Kimi Räikkönen will start the third season as an Alfa Romeo race driver.

Formula the number one season 2021 begins over the weekend in Bahrain. Finnish driver at the Alfa Romeo stable Kimi Raikkonen stated at a media conference on Thursday that the car felt good and there were no problems with test times two weeks ago.

However, Räikkönen did not set out to assess how Alfa Romeo could succeed in the coming season.

“I have no idea where we’re going compared to others. Of course, there are things that could always be done better, but it is the same for everyone, ”Räikkönen said Speedweek.com by.

“We don’t know if we’re better or worse than last year. I hope the season starts better than in 2020, but now it can only be guessed at. We know after Saturday’s time trials. ”

Of the year 2007 F1 world champion Räikkönen is now driving his third season with Alfa Romeo. He drove 165 laps in three test days.

“I was able to drive the race without difficulty. We tested everything we were going to do, ”Räikkönen said.

According to Räikkönen, Ferrari’s new engine is clearly a step in the right direction.

“We have a little more horsepower than last season, so this is definitely a step forward. Of course, there have been developments in others, but Ferrari has built a powertrain that is better than the previous engine. ”