Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen chose seven as the race number for his F1 car because “some number had to be chosen” – there is also a great gesture for Nico Rosberg

Kimi Räikkönen has been driving with the number 7 for a long time. Valtteri Bottas’ number is 77.

Formula in number one, the numbering of cars has no longer been from number one to number 20 for years, but drivers are allowed to choose the race number that they will keep throughout their careers.

F1 released on its website a video where drivers tell the story of their number. For most drivers, the number is associated with a story and at least the fact that the same number has been in use since before Formula 1 career. Instead, the Alfa Romeo stable With Kimi Räikkönen the explanation is simpler.

“We had to dial a number and I just dialed it,” Räikkönen says.

Räikkönen’s choice hit number seven. However, there is a great gesture behind it that comes with it Nico Rosberg.

“I had the opportunity to pick number six because I won the world championship with that number [vuonna 2007], but I knew Rosberg wanted it because of his father [Keke Rosberg] won the championship at number six, so it was just ok for me, ”says Räikkönen.

Number seven is not entirely out of Räikkönen’s hat either, as Räikkönen drove number 7 in the Lotus stable in the 2013 season, which means that in practice he kept the number he had, because from the 2014 season onwards, drivers could choose their own numbers.

Number 7 has since been desired since as well Valtteri Bottas that Charles Leclerc would have chosen it if it had been available. Leclerc ended up at number 16 and Bottas at 77.

“I chose 77 because it’s a nice number. I’m not superstitious, ”Bottas says.

Plus, according to Bottas, the 77 has a funny side of being able to giggle with the spelling of his name: Val77eri Bo77as.

“However, I’ve never done that,” Bottas laughs.