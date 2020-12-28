Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen became the fate of TV celebrity Piers Morgan in Do You Want to Be a Millionaire – Morgan also acknowledged presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s embarrassing mistake

The British Celebrities Want a Millionaire program is hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, known for his car programs.

Nowadays Working as a presenter of ITV’s morning program Piers Morgan didn’t know the British celebrities want to be a millionaire program that Kimi Raikkonen has never been Lewis Hamilton as a teammate.

The question was which of the following F1 drivers has never driven as Hamilton’s teammate. In addition to Räikkönen, the options were Nico Rosberg, Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.

Morgan didn’t know the right answer, so he called his pair of presenters for the morning program Susanna Reidille. There was no help from the call, and Morgan ended up choosing Button.

At issue was the tenth question, and the correct answer would have raised the charity pot to £ 32,000 (€ 35,000). With the wrong answer, the amount dropped to a thousand pounds, however Metron according to Morgan donated £ 15,000 from his own resources to get Scotty’s Little Soldiers the amount Morgan already had in the pile.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports children whose parents have died while serving in the British Army.

Morgan’s wrong response was even surprising, as he follows the F1 races and tweets diligently about Hamilton. Even better, Morgan is known as a passionate supporter of the football team Arsenal. When Morgan was interviewed recently Cristiano Ronaldoa, he donated an Arsenal jersey to Ronaldo with Ronaldo ‘s name and game number seven.

Celebrities The Want to Be a Millionaire program is hosted by a well-known car supplier Jeremy Clarkson. He also managed to make an embarrassing mistake. When there was an actor competing on Sunday Ronni Ancona, was asked about Britain’s longest motorway.

Ancona asked for help from Clarkson, who proposed the M1 motorway. The correct answer would have been M6, so Ancona left the race with a £ 1,000 charity pot.

“I’m ashamed of myself,” Clarkson stated in the program, according to Metro.

Morgan didn’t miss the opportunity and acknowledged to Clarkson on Twitter, “At least I know the longest highway is the M6 ​​and I haven’t hosted a car show in 8,000 years.”