Formula 1 | Kimi Räikkönen admitted his mistake in a crash with his teammate: “That’s the way it is”

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen delighted last year with Formula One in the Portuguese GP with his handsome overtime show at the start of the race.

This year’s start on the Portimāo track also started with a place increase with Räikkönen rising a couple of places, but the race ended very quickly from the Finnish champion: hit teammate Antonio Giovinazzin the car broke Räikkönen’s front wing and Kimi ended up in the sandy area bordering the track.

The F1 commentators very quickly agreed that Räikkönen’s mistake led to the contact. Räikkönen, who started a staggering 333 races in his career and has now suspended 71 of them, agreed.

“My fault. I had to change some pieces, I didn’t get it right the first time, and I checked to see if they were right now … and ended up driving towards him. [Giovinazzia]. Fortunately, I didn’t destroy the ring on him. So, far from ideal, ”Räikkönen explained.

“That’s the way it is …”, Räikkönen concluded his short explanations using a comment that has become familiar over the years.