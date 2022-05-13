The efforts of Kevin Magnussen for scoring points in Miami Grand Prix of Formula 1 ended in vain after a late collision: a retirement made all the more painful when the Danish driver said it was the “toughest race” of his career.

Haas finished his first home race of the season with no points, Magnussen missed the flag as he collided with Lance Stroll at the end, and Mike Schumacher he qualified 15th after crashing into Sebastian Vettel in the final stages of the races. Magnussen said the scorching heat added another challenge to his Sunday.

“It was the hardest race I’ve ever done, it was incredibly hot,” he explained. “I had to do that last stint with front wing damage, but even with that damage we put ourselves in a position to fight for P10. We were reaching Fernando Alonso and he had a time penalty, but it is what it is: we tried as hard as we could and got no points, the next.”

Looking back at his incident with Stroll just after the late restart of the Safety Carthe collision occurred when the Hass I was fighting with him Aston-Martin For P12, Magnussen added: “Yeah, I mean I tried to brake late, we both did. I couldn’t stop long enough to turn so I ran into him.”

The meaningless result leaves Haas eighth in the championship with 15 points before the Spanish Grand Prix 2022, with the team manager, Guenther Steinerunable to hide his frustration after the race.