Formula 1 | Kevin Magnussen drove a giant surprise in the qualifying session of the Brazilian GP

Valtteri Bottas failed and ended up 18th in the qualifying session of the Brazilian GP in unstable conditions.

of Denmark Kevin Magnussen achieved the first pole position of his career in the last race of the Formula 1 World Championship in the Brazilian GP. Magnussen was lucky when the last part of qualifying was practically interrupted by rain.

The world championship has already been secured by Holland Max Verstappen start Saturday’s sprint from the second starting grid.

Valtteri Bottas stayed in the first part of qualifying. He finished 18th in the sprint time trial.