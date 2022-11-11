Saturday, November 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Kevin Magnussen drove a giant surprise in the qualifying session of the Brazilian GP

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

Valtteri Bottas failed and ended up 18th in the qualifying session of the Brazilian GP in unstable conditions.

of Denmark Kevin Magnussen achieved the first pole position of his career in the last race of the Formula 1 World Championship in the Brazilian GP. Magnussen was lucky when the last part of qualifying was practically interrupted by rain.

The world championship has already been secured by Holland Max Verstappen start Saturday’s sprint from the second starting grid.

Valtteri Bottas stayed in the first part of qualifying. He finished 18th in the sprint time trial.

#Formula #Kevin #Magnussen #drove #giant #surprise #qualifying #session #Brazilian

See also  HS Environment Research: Flowers bloom in Britain a month early - change since the 1980s has been rapid
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Genoa, on Saturday the funeral of Romana Conte in San Pio X

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.