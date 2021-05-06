The elite of the international equestrian scene, in need of top-level challenges to complete their preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the next European Championships, will gather from May 21 to 23 around the green track of the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid with the 110th edition of its International Show Jumping Competition, returning to the capital of Spain the title of world benchmark in equestrianism throughout the weekend.

109 CSI 5 de Madrid / Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 and Global Champions League 2019

World-class show jumping returns to Madrid after more than a year without massive sporting events. And they make it one of the inescapable appointments of the prestigious Longines Global Champions Tour circuit, the so-called ‘Formula 1 of equestrianism’, around which the best pairs in the world will gather. They will be close to 130 riders and 200 horses, including seven riders in the top 10 of the world ranking, in addition to several Olympic and World Cup champions, who will fight for victory in the planned events and for an economic prize of 960,950 euros.

Among the participating riders and amazons are the current number two in the world, the German Daniel Deusser, who has accumulated more than a million and a half euros in earnings the young Martin Fuchs, third in the world and winner of the last Longines Global Champions Tour Madrid Grand Prix in 2019.

Also others like English Ben Maher, winner of the LGCT Gran Premio de Madrid in 2018 and leader in the LGCT circuit ranking in 2019, and Scott Brash, 36-year-old rider who has accumulated more than two million euros in prizes since he started on the LGCT circuit, as well as the Dutch Maikel Van der Vleuten and his father Erick Van der Vleuten, jockeys on the horses owned by Marta Ortega and members of the Madrid in Motion team (host in Madrid of the Global Champions League and also owned by the Spanish businesswoman). Likewise, Peder Fredricson will compete, three times Olympian and twice silver medalist (individual in Rio de Janeiro and by teams in Greece); the French Kevin Staut, gold in the JJ OO of Rio de Janeiro by teams; and the German Marcus Ehning, a true eminence of equestrianism and winner of the LGCT Madrid Grand Prix in 2016, as well as a team gold holder at the Sydney Games in 2000 and winner of three World Cup finals.

Spanish participation

Regarding the Spanish participation in the CSI5, they stand out Eduardo Álvarez Aznar and his Rockfeller horse from Pleville Bois Margot, who, after winning the CSI4 Grand Prix in St Tropez last Sunday, May 2, will show that he is a firm candidate to represent Spain in the Tokyo JJ OO. For its part, Sergio Álvarez Moya will compete with Álamo, horse winner of the 2019 World Cup Final and owned for a few months by Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos. Ismael García Roque, champion of Spain in 2019 and rider from the stable of Sergio Álvarez Moya, the Olympian Manuel Fernández Saro and the rider from Madrid Santiago Núñez Riva complete the list of Spaniards.