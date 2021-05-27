Formula 1 | It’s finally off: Mercedes released a video to remove the sad front wheel of Valtteri Bottas’ F1 car

Bottas had to suspend the Monaco race because the second front wheel could not be removed at all during the tire change.

Formula the number one Monaco race ended with the Mercedes team From Valtteri Bottas last Sunday in a miserable way. Bottas came to the depot to change tires, but the right front wheel did not come off, so the Finn had to stop.

The front wheel was so firmly attached that it could not be removed at all in Monaco.

Now Mercedes has released a video on Instagram where the front wheel is removed at the F1 stable factory. The stable praises everyone in the eye for “useful advice”.

Tallinn technical director James Allison told Autosport in Monaco that the situation was similar to that with a Phillips screwdriver. If the head is not properly in the screw head, you can rotate it to damage the head so that it can no longer be screwed.

“It can happen that in the end there is no gripping surface left, and that was the situation today,” Allison noted after the race last Sunday.

Team manager Toto Wolff also pointed an accusing finger at Bottas, as Wolff said Bottas stopped at the depot too early. For this reason, according to Wolff’s estimation, the mechanic attacked the front wheel of the Bottas car with bolt wrenches in a slightly oblique position, which damaged the bolt.

