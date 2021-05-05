Formula 1 | “It was silly” – Mercedes admits to making a mistake over Valtteri Bottas’ depot stop

Bottas got the fastest lap of the race in Portimão on Sunday.

Mercedes F1 stable admits that he made a mistake Valtteri Bottas regarding the depot stop at the Portimão race on Sunday.

Bottas had lost his chance for second place due to a sensor failure and drove third in the final stages of the race. Mercedes decided to take Bottas to the depot so that he could try to drive the fastest lap of the race on soft tires for two laps.

At the same time, however, the team also offered the opportunity to Red Bull, who was second To Max Verstappen try the same when Bottas fell far enough during his own stop.

Bottas clocked the fastest lap of the race, which Verstappen undertook with his own company. However, he broke the track limits and the lap time was annulled.

This is how Bottas got one extra point for the World Series from the fastest lap of the race.

Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles went through the situation on the stable’s Youtube channel.

“The soft tire was hard to get to work, so we thought maybe a couple of attempts would be good to have,” Vowles explained.

“It was silly. We had not thought about all the consequences of an early halt. ”

In the end, Bottas was third in the race. Stable friend Lewis Hamilton won before Verstappen.