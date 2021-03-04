Formula 1 | It has been 20 years since the debut of F1 veterans: Kimi Räikkönen has his 19th season and Fernando Alonso has his 18th season

Räikkönen reached the World Championship points immediately in his opening race.

Formula the two most experienced drivers in the first season, 41 years old Kimi Raikkonen and 39 years old Fernando Alonso began their F1 journey the same day in the opening race of the 2001 season in Australia. International Automobile Federation FIA reminded on Thursday that exactly 20 years have passed since the F1 debut of these two world champions.

”4. March 2001 Kimi Räikkonen (Finland, Sauber-Petronas) and Fernando Alonso (Spain, Minardi-European) took part in their first GP race in Australia. In a few days, Räikkönen will take part in his 19th F1 season, when Alonso starts his 18th season, ”the FIA ​​tweeted.

The 2007 world champion, 330 gp rider and 21 gp victory, Räikkönen immediately reached the World Championship points in his debut in sixth place. Alonso, the 2005 and 2006 world champion and 32-time gp winner, battled for 12th in the opening race of his pointless opening season.