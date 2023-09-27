Formula 1 | Is Valtteri Bottas a flop at Alfa Romeo? The comparison with Kimi Räikkösen is confusing

Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Räikkönen’s seasons in the Alfa Romeo team are surprisingly similar.

Finnish shock Valtteri Bottas the season in formula one has not gone very well. The poor results already started in the middle of last season and no change has been seen, even though there have been hopes during the competitions, for example with the car’s upgrade parts.

But has Bottas himself performed poorly?

Different seasons are not completely comparable, but in the Alfa Romeo team you can’t avoid comparison with another Finnish driver Kimi Räikkönen.

Although Bottas drove pole positions and race wins in the Mercedes team, there have always been surprising doubts attached to him, but Räikkönen’s driving skills have not been questioned much.

Räikkönen drove the last seasons of his career, 2019–2021, in the Alfa Romeo team, and Bottas has driven in the same team last season and the current season. Both have clearly been the team’s number one drivers.

What a duo has been successful? Disturbingly similar.

At the beginning of his opening season (2019), Räikkönen scored World Championship points at a steady pace, but the pace slowed towards the end of the season, except for the penultimate race of the season in Brazil, where Räikkönen was as high as fourth thanks to the mix-up of the Ferrari team and, among other things, the suspension of Bottas.

Bottas’ first season at Alfa Romeo was almost the same. The points tally was smooth at the beginning of the season, fifth place at best, but the rest of the season was a pain, mostly without points.

In the 2019 season, Räikkönen got 43 World Championship points in 21 races and finished twelfth in the World Series. In the 2022 season, Bottas scored 49 World Championship points in 22 races and finished tenth.

The duo the sameness of the seasons did not stop there. The 2020 season went completely wrong for Räikkö and Alfa Romeo.

Due to the corona pandemic, in a series of only 16 races, Räikkönen was ninth twice and thus received four World Cup points and was 16th.

Bottas’ current season has been at the same level: 16 races have now been run in the season, and Bottas has accumulated six World Championship points (eighth once and tenth twice). Bottas is 15th in the World Championship.

Räikkönen drove for Alfa Romeo for three seasons, and Bottas also has next season left on his contract, i.e. the third year. For Bottas, it would be desirable that the similarity no longer continues.

Räikkönen’s last season was not a big point celebration, as he got four times in the World Championship points in the season of 22 races, his best ranking was eighth. The 16th place in the World Championship was lost with ten World Championship points.

Why Alfa Romeo’s seasons have gone like this? One reason is probably that with the new driver, the car has been invested in, but the development work since then has been weaker than in competing teams.

Whether the same pace will continue next year remains to be seen. However, it is clear that Bottas has driven in the Alfa Romeo team at least at the same level as Räikkönen.

