Formula 1 | Is Ugo Ugochukwu, 13, the future formula master? McLaren pinned the promise to his stable at the same age as Lewis Hamilton

American Ugochukwu is the European karting champion.

Motorsport in the royal class formula ranks first in rival British McLaren informed signed a long agreement on Monday Ugo Ugochukwun with.

Ugochukwu from the United States is just a 13-year-old karting vow who won the International Championship of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) European Championship in the OKJ class last year.

OKJ is the toughest category in the sport, and drivers aged 11-15 can compete in it. However, the youngest drivers must turn 12 during the season.

“We’ve been following Udo’s development with interest, and when we got this opportunity, we didn’t hesitate for a moment,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said.

“Now we are focusing on giving him the right kind of support he needs to reach his potential.”

McLaren the most famous discovery of the young driver development program is Lewis Hamilton, who joined the stable at just 13 years old, the same age as Ugochukwu.

Hamilton, 36, has won formula number one in seven world championships, the first of which was at McLaren in 2008.

“It is an honor to sign a contract at such an early stage in a career with such an iconic stable as McLaren,” Ugochukwu said.

“Getting support from McLaren is great – the kind that young drivers dream of. I am now focusing on developing as a driver and a competitor. ”

Young the promise also posted the contract news on his Instagram account. Ugochukwu thanked in his update, CEO Brown as well as the entire organization of faith in him.