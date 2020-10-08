Formula 1 | IS: Thousands of Kimi Räikkönen’s face masks have been sold

Kimi Räikkönen’s mask features an image of the Iron Cross, which is also associated with Nazi Germany, although the history of the Iron Cross dates back to the 19th century.

Face masks the trade has been hot due to the coronavirus pandemic. One mask has attracted even wider attention: Kimi Räikkönen A face mask used in F1 races with the Iron Cross depicted. Ilta-Sanomat According to the Finnish representative of the masks interviewed by Räikkönen, thousands of copies of Räikkönen’s face masks have been sold.

British formula editor In September, Hazel Southwell was amazed by Räikkönen’s face mask and pointed out that it would be united with Nazi Germany. However, the Iron Cross is an older Peru, from the 19th century and in the Nazi German version an image of a swastika was embedded in the Iron Cross.

The Iron Cross symbol has also often been seen on motorcycles, for example in connection with chopper bikes. Chopper bikes are heavily modified motorcycles. Räikkönen has also been involved in chopper cycling.

Mash is a product of a company called West Coast Choppers, which sponsors Räikkö. Ace Cafe Lahti, responsible for sales in Finland Riku Routo says in Ilta-Sanomat that the mask has not been marketed, so the sales have surprised.

“There’s already talk of selling thousands of masks, and the pace just seems to be accelerating all the time. The hustle and bustle certainly had an impact on this, ”Routo says.