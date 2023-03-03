More than three times around the world. To complete the longest-ever Formula 1 season, drivers, teams and followers of the sport must travel 132,161 kilometers as the crow flies – not even counting trips home between races. The 23-race program will again pass Zandvoort at the end of August, and later also the casinos of Las Vegas for the first time.

But the 2023 F1 season starts on Sunday in Bahrain, where the teams tested all their new cars last week. A look ahead.

Red Bull is in good shape

As nerve-wracking as the battle that Max Verstappen had to fight for his first world title in 2021 was, the way he became champion for the second time last year was so boring. Verstappen won fifteen grands prix, the title was won four races before the end. It looks like his chances are at least as good this year.

Verstappen’s new Red Bull RB19 is a further development of the car of 2022. Then, due to a thoroughly revised technical regulation, all teams had to come up with a completely new design – something Red Bull succeeded best with the RB18. The team is now building on the winning concept of that car.

The RB19 is therefore not spectacularly different from its predecessor, but on the track the car is certainly a step forward. Where the RB18 was initially considerably too heavy, making it difficult for the car to be dragged into corners at high speed, the RB19 immediately handled the road very well during the tests. According to journalists from motorsport site The Race, who lined the track in Bahrain, the Red Bull looked like it was running “on rails”. The car did not skid and slide when Verstappen entered a corner, but did exactly what he asked of it. “This car looks even better than its predecessor,” said the reporters. Connoisseurs and competitors: everyone labels Red Bull and Verstappen as top favourites.

In terms of lap time, Verstappen ended the test days somewhere in the middle bracket – his teammate Sergio Pérez was the fastest – but that doesn’t say much. All teams completed their own testing program with lap times being of secondary importance. For example, Verstappen did not use the softest, fastest tyres.

Judging by the tests, Ferrari again seems to be Verstappen’s main competitor. Followed by Mercedes, which was hit and miss.

A fourth team may join the fight at the forefront: Aston Martin. The new car, the green AMR23, turned out to have excellent handling during the test days. In addition, new signing Fernando Alonso, the 41-year-old two-time world champion, attracted attention with a strong long run, in which he tested how the car held up over a full race distance. The lap times were fast but also very consistent, a sign that the AMR23 has little trouble with tire wear. Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen and Pérez said in the run-up to the race weekend in Bahrain that they expect Aston Martin to be able to compete at the front.



Formula 1 is a mini solar system with the star: Max Verstappen (October 2022)



On Friday, the omens looked good again for the British team. During the free practice sessions, Alonso set the fastest time of all, 0.17 seconds ahead of the Red Bull duo (Verstappen second, Pérez third). Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was fourth, while the Mercedes of Hamilton and George Russell were only eighth and thirteenth.

But also the lap times during the training sessions do not say everything. Only during qualifying on Saturday afternoon, when everyone drives with little petrol and a maximum engine, the ranking will really become clear. At least for a while, because the teams continue to develop their cars.

Red Bull has a handicap in this. The team is allowed to use the wind tunnel and computer simulations less often to design new parts. It has had to give up development time because it became constructors’ champion last year and because it spent more money than allowed in 2021. Red Bull has been forced to think extra carefully about which direction it wants to take with its design; a wrong turn in the development process cannot simply be rectified.

Ban on political statements

One extra paragraph in the sporting regulations of motorsport umbrella organization FIA, that’s all it took to cause a lot of dissatisfaction in the world of Formula 1 at the beginning of this year. “Making political, religious and personal statements that are contrary to neutrality” is henceforth prohibited.

That means quite a lot in a sport where political statements have been everywhere in recent years. Sebastian Vettel, who retired at the end of 2022, for example, campaigned for climate, the environment and LGBTI rights. Seven-time world champion Hamilton also turned out to be an activist. He appeared on the podium in 2020 with a T-shirt calling for the prosecution of police officers who had shot and killed a black woman in the US. He also decorated his helmet with rainbow colors.

That is no longer allowed. Statements about discrimination against ethnic groups, a Ukrainian flag on a racing helmet, criticism of the local regime: just some business which the FIA ​​no longer wants to see during the race weekends. Unless drivers request a one-off exemption at least four weeks in advance. After all, Formula 1 is part of “a global community in which different opinions, lifestyles and values ​​exist,” according to the FIA. “To ensure respect for this diversity, it is fundamental that motorsport remains neutral.”

Drivers reacted sceptically. Max Verstappen, who never makes politically tinted statements himself, was still relatively mild. “I’m not normally that outspoken, but I don’t think this rule is necessary. You keep people from speaking up, and they should.” Others were brighter. Like Hamilton, in mid-February against Sky Sports said no one could ever dissuade him from his statements. “I’ll stay myself and keep fighting for things I’m passionate about.”

The FIA ​​also clashes in other areas with Formula 1 (not owned by the FIA, but racing under FIA rules) and its participants. For example, there has been unrest in recent months about the possible arrival of a new, eleventh team. The American Andretti Autosport would like to enter Formula 1. To the dissatisfaction of most current teams, who do not want to share the income from TV rights with more participants and fear for their market value. FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said in January nothing to understand of all that opposition and opened a formal registration process for new teams a few weeks later. The outcome of this is still awaited, but further political battle seems guaranteed.

Before that, it will already be clear how hot the soup is eaten around that other point of contention, the ban on political expressions. The rules are ambiguous about a possible penalty, which can officially range from a warning to exclusion from the championship.

Rich superstars like Hamilton will not be impressed by a reprimand or fine. To banish political statements, only measures such as grid penalties or penalty seconds would probably be effective. The question is whether the FIA ​​dares to impose such far-reaching sporting sanctions for a non-sporting offence. On Friday, Hamilton simply put on his rainbow helmet again during free practice sessions. The FIA ​​has not yet responded.

Newcomer Nyck de Vries

For a Formula 1 debutant, he is actually very old. Nyck de Vries is 28 years old when he starts his first full season for AlphaTauri on Sunday. For the first time since 2006, two Dutchmen are at the start.

De Vries is not a real debutant, although Formula 1 officially sees him as such. Last year he drove one race, in Italy for Williams. And what a race: with an impressive performance – ninth place and two world championship points for the rearguard team – he instantly revived F1 opportunities that had seemed long gone for him.

It was not his trophy case. De Vries became karting world champion twice and won the Formula 2 championship in 2019. However, the scarce F1 seats went to super talents such as Lando Norris, George Russell and Charles Leclerc, who made just a little more impression because they needed less time to peak in Formula 2. De Vries went to drive for Mercedes in electric Formula E , where he became world champion in 2021.

Thanks to Mercedes, he is already bringing quite a bit of F1 experience this year. He was allowed to watch almost every race weekend in the pit box last year. He also played twice during free practice sessions for the German team – as well as for Aston Martin and Williams, who drive Mercedes engines. Formula 1 already feels “like home” to him, DeVries said after the tests, in which he completed no less than 246 laps. Only Alonso drove more.

Whether De Vries can go for the points every race this year is the question. AlphaTauri finished ninth in the constructors last year. During the second training session on Friday, De Vries finished nineteenth. On the other hand, the teams in midfield are close together, De Vries said at the FIA ​​press conference on Thursday. “It is difficult to say exactly where we are. I’m confident we’ll be competitive, but we’ll see.”