The Formula 1 World Cup enjoys bomb-proof health or Red Bull, depending on how you look at it, if we take into account the overwhelming superiority exhibited this season by the RB19, the single-seater with which Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez have won the seven races that have been held to date. This weekend is the eighth, in Canada, and there are no indications that the Gilles Villeneuve circuit can host a change of script, even though the rain that is predicted always has the property of altering things. In addition to having signed all the triumphs that have been put at stake, the Dutchman and the Mexican only missed one pole Of the seven possible, the one that Charles Leclerc stole from them in Baku. This conversion rate makes several of his rivals on the grid consider the current energy car as the most dominant in the history of the contest, even ahead of the Mercedes with which Lewis Hamilton achieved six of his seven titles. That supremacy translates into absolutely predictable grand prizes when it comes to the top step of the podium. In this sense, the incentives are two at most, and depending on whether Pérez is more or less in tune. If that is the case, the runner from Jalisco could end up putting his leader in trouble. Otherwise, the fun thing is to predict how many laps it will take to be second.

With the pieces distributed in this way on the game board, it would be logical to think that the fans would start to get tired of always seeing the same thing, and that is why the fervor that has taken over the fans that can be allowed to attend the tests. The 270,000 spectators that filled the stands of the Miami International Autodrome exceeded the 292,000 that traveled to Montmeló, during the last Spanish Grand Prix. The forecasts lead one to think that Las Vegas will be completely collapsed in mid-November, with the event that will tour the streets of the gaming city at night.

In other circumstances and, even more so in keeping with the line adopted by Liberty, it would not be unreasonable to think that the promoter would consider forcing some change in the technical framework to try to balance the forces a bit. However, that is not an extreme that the owner of the ‘Great Circus’ is considering at the moment if we review what Stefano Domenicali, the highest-ranking executive in F1, recently declared in the podcast ‘Beyond the Grid‘. “It wouldn’t be fair,” considers Domenicali; “Nor right either because we can’t be seen as manipulative. I am not a fan of this kind of approach at all.”

For the former director of Ferrari, modifying the regulations before the expected deadlines – in 2026 a new nature of engines and fuels will enter the scene – could even cause the opposite effect to the desired one, especially due to Red Bull’s ease in adapting to changes . “The difference is between one team and the others, and we have to consider that Red Bull did an incredible job. The other teams are close, and it will be interesting to see how this trend evolves”, adds Domenicali, whose argument is not easy to share if we take into account the 24 seconds that separated Verstappen from second place (Hamilton) at the last stop on the calendar ( Montmelo).

