The much-hyped new Formula 1 event in Las Vegas came to a halt after just eight minutes on Thursday (American time). During the first free practice for the grand prix, in which Formula 1 has invested more than 500 million euros, a street manhole cover came loose on the famous Strip. It destroyed the underside of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. Estban Ocon’s Alpine also suffered damage. The race management then decided that it was not safe to resume the session.

The question is how to proceed now. Before even a meter can be driven, all street manhole covers on the 6 kilometer circuit must be checked and re-glued. The second free practice is scheduled for 9:00 am Dutch time. It is still unclear whether the work will be completed before then, and if not, whether there will be any F1 cars on the circuit today.

Two things make the incident extra painful: that the residents have experienced enormous inconvenience for months due to all the work on the street circuit – for the time being eight minutes of racing action – and that for Formula 1 a lot depends on this race. Las Vegas must become the crown jewel on the F1 calendar, an event that surpasses all other grands prix in spectacle, luxury and extravagance. So for the time being, little will come of this.

Manhole covers are always a point of attention on street circuits, because the F1 cars create so much suction at the bottom that they can pull the covers loose. It is not known whether this was also the case in Las Vegas. All that is certain is that Sainz hit the lid and continued driving for a few hundred meters, leaving a drag mark on the asphalt, before coming to a stop near the Bellagio casino. The Spaniard looked in despair at the damage to the underside of his car as it was lifted onto a tow truck.