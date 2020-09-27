Formula 1 | Is Bottas ruining teammate Hamilton’s party? HS is watching the Sochi F1 race moment by moment

Lewis Hamilton is seeking his 91st race victory in his career.

Mercedes Lewis at Hamilton is an opportunity in Sochi to rise to the legendary Michael Schumacherin alongside the driver who won the most F1 race of all time. HS follows the progress of the competition moment by moment in this story.

Hamilton has 90 wins and Schumacher 91. For Sunday’s race, Hamilton will start from the pole position. Red Bull leaves from the second square Max Verstappen and Hamilton’s teammate from the third box Valtteri Bottas.

Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen goes to get his second points of the season from the whole set of tails.