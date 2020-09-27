Live ticker for Formula 1

Who will be Formula 1 World Champion 2020? The defending champion is Lewis Hamilton. Will he win the world title again in the Mercedes? Or is Ferrari up front with Sebastian Vettel? How are Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Alpha Tauri, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams doing? The world champion is determined in races around the world. Follow all races, qualifying and training in the live ticker. Here you will also find all information about the drivers’ championship, team championship, teams and racing calendar with dates and start times.