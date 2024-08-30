Formula 1 | In the background of the F1 team, there is a debate about engines

Formula 1|The F1 feud is swelling.

Alpine stable the plans are causing furore and outright fury in F1 circles.

The disagreement is caused by the French manufacturer’s plan to abandon Renault’s power sources.

Alpine giving up the power sources of the French Renault would mean Autosport magazine including practically the end of Renault’s entire F1 project.

Autosport says that all signs point to Alpine switching from Renault powertrains to German manufacturer Mercedes-Benz powertrains starting in 2026. An official decision on the matter is expected at the end of September.

Renault’s employees have protested sharply against the plans. Renault’s people don’t understand why a Mercedes engine would be installed in the French Alpine’s car.

Autosport now says that those opposed to changing the power source will carry out a demonstration at the Italian GP this weekend.

According to the newspaper, those participating in the demonstration will wear a white t-shirt with Alpine’s emblems and a text showing support for Renault. In addition, the protesters wear black mourning ribbons on their arms.

Renault’s plant in Viry-Chatillon is also likely to see work stoppages and strikes.

It is rumored that the “main driver” of the power source reform would be Alpine’s 74-year-old Italian advisor Flavio Briatore.

Controversial F1 personality Briatore arrived as Alpine’s advisor in early summer.

Briatore has denied being the main driver in the power source matter.

Flavio Briatore is an experienced F1 fox.

It is also suspected that Alpine would make the mentioned changes in order to sell its F1 team. Briatore has denied any intention to sell.