Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Formula 1 | In Suzuka, it was immediately hectic – the F1 race was already stopped in the opening round

April 7, 2024
The fourth F1 race of the season saw a crash right at the opening corner.

Formula 1 season the fourth race in Japan's Suzuka had hardly started when it was already interrupted.

Racing Bulls Daniel Ricciardo and Williams by Alex Albon the cars collided shortly after the start, and both drove at speed into the tire embankments lining the track. Neither driver was injured in the incident.

The race was interrupted for cleaning work and will continue at 8:32 Finnish time.

As for the top, there were no changes at the start, but Red Bull started from the front row Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were true.

Sauber's Valtteri Bottas rose to 11th place thanks to suspensions.

