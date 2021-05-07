M.ax Verstappen only ninth? If the trend of the year in Formula 1 is to be recognized on the Barcelona circuit, then Red Bull would have a problem at first glance. On the “Circuit de Catalunya”, the racing team was the favorite until the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and Sky). All the data spoke in favor of it: Because the Dutchman’s company car is ideally suited to the lively change from downhill and uphill, from “slow” to “fast” corners.

The traction allows the chief pilot to stay at speed in the angled corners. So that the intoxication stays in rhythm. Even the toughest competition raises its eyebrows because the more powerful Honda drive drives it down the 1,000-meter-long home straight at around 320 kilometers per hour: “You have a car,” says Lewis Hamilton, “with which you can win the World Cup . ”But it is not mandatory. In the drivers’ standings, the seven-time world champion leads with eight points ahead of Verstappen. On Friday he left the rival 0.6 seconds behind in a sprint lap in the qualifying simulation. Ferrari with Leclerc (3rd), the two Alpines (Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso), even the young Alpha Tauri drivers and the second Ferrari with Carlos Sainz at the wheel made it through the lap better. What’s going on with the challenger?

Neither Verstappen nor the competition wanted to overestimate this apparent relapse of the hour. The Dutchman did not manage to get one lap in a row, to line up his personal bests in the sector in one go. Verstappen broke off the last attempt after a mistake. “I was a bit far out. There is nothing that worries me. ”The proximity to team-mate Sergio Perez, who, in tenth place, only needed 0.133 seconds more than the Red Bull chief driver, speaks for an overnight weakness. As a rule, Verstappen is significantly faster than the man next to him. The distance between the Mexican and the top speaks against the excellent road holding of the racing car in Barcelona. And the analysis of the endurance run on Friday afternoon. Hamilton also turned the fastest laps in the rehearsal of the Grand Prix with full tanks.

Red Bull had landed as the favorite, on “own” territory, as friends and foe predicted. Because, inspired by the ideas of chief designer Arian Newey, the aerodynamics keep the racing car on track even in the curvy full-throttle passages. That is the specialty of the Englishman. Newey is facing an interesting year. For the first time since 2013, he is said to have made a big hit with small changes. The track in front of the gates of Barcelona serves as the last, big test: Whoever is ahead on this varied course, which tests a Formula 1 racing car in all categories, will be able to win on any other track. What makes this award so valuable becomes clear with a glance at the calendar: After the Spanish Grand Prix, 19 Grand Prix are still in the program. Barcelona is kind of a trendsetter.

What does that mean for Sebastian Vettel? In the Aston Martin, he was 11th faster than his team-mate and was confident about the race on the grid: “A little more will work.” But even with the new underbody, the Hessian didn’t make it into the top ten: “Everything has to be done fit together to get into the third round, “said Vettel. Since the first 15 out of 20 drivers were within a second, the little things will make the difference. Mick Schumacher retains the lot of the driver in the Haas, who in a hopelessly slow car can only pass competitors from other racing teams if they allow themselves to make mistakes.

Hamilton had benefited more or less from the misfortunes of Verstappen in the first and third races. “We won’t rely on the mistakes of others,” he said in Barcelona. The next day the world championship team presented itself again in strong form. The power in the rear, the Mercedes drive is still the strongest drive, defies the invisible resistance, the sometimes powerful headwind. But the grippy asphalt, the rapid heating to 40 degrees Celsius, if the sun looks through the cloud gap for longer, makes the world championship team vulnerable. Because the rear tires of the Silver Arrow absorb the heat faster. This is helpful on cold and slippery slopes. But overheating threatens in Barcelona.

That is why the route researchers made special thoughts on their way, studied the new, dark asphalt in the slightly changed curve ten and reported. So that the tuning (setup) of the car fits. “We were concerned that the rear axle could overheat. But that seems to be under control, even in the warmer temperatures, “said chief engineer Andrew Shovlin, putting the gap between Verstappen into perspective:” It was tough with traffic today, the lap is short and it looks like Red Bull is off was more affected than we were. We therefore assume that their pace will be very close and that we will have to go even further. “

Until Saturday lunchtime. Because “if you don’t have a good balance in the car in qualifying,” says Vettel, “you have a problem. The starting position is very important here. ”The races on the circuit in Catalonia have, nothing unexpected happens, processional character. The winners of the grid race won 22 of the 30 races. Overtaking maneuvers are rather rare. There were many, mostly in the first few laps, when drivers make mistakes in the hectic pace of the start. Or when the whim of nature gives Formula 1 a boost: rain is a blessing in such cases. He is supposed to come on Sunday.