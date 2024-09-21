Im Fokus stand aber bald Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Nicht wegen seines zweiten Rangs, den der Weltmeister mit 0,2 Sekunden Rückstand auf Norris und vor dem drittplatzierten Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) eroberte. Sondern wegen der nächsten Eskalationsstufe, die Verstappen vor dem Nachtrennen am Äquator an diesem Sonntag (14.00 Uhr MESZ im F.A.Z.-Liveticker zur Formel 1 und bei Sky) zündete – im Streit mit dem Automobil-Weltverband FIA.

„Warum sollte ich vollständig antworten?“

Der Interviewsituation unmittelbar nach Ende des Startplatzrennens konnte sich Verstappen nicht entziehen. Die offizielle Pressekonferenz aber boykottierte er anschließend mit einsilbigen Antworten. Er wolle nicht wieder bestraft werden, antwortete Verstappen, als ihn der Moderator um ausführlichere Einlassungen bat als nur „ja“, „nein“, „vielleicht“ zu sagen.

Verstappen protestierte damit gegen die FIA. Die brummte dem Niederländer am Freitag Sozialstunden auf, weil er während der Presserunde am Donnerstag das Wort „fucked“ benutzt hatte. Kurz zuvor hatte FIA-Präsident Mohammed Bin Sulayem die Piloten aufgefordert, weniger zu fluchen. Die Strafe für Verstappen aber löste bei allen anderen Piloten Unverständnis aus. Nach der kuriosen Pressekonferenz nach dem Qualifying sprach Verstappen auf dem Weg zurück ins Fahrerlager mit den Reportern.

„Ich finde es natürlich lächerlich, was da passiert“, sagte Verstappen. „Warum sollte ich dann vollständige Antworten geben?“ Er sagte, die FIA wolle an ihm ein Exempel statuieren. Norris nannte die Strafe für Verstappen „unfair“, Hamilton sprach von einem „Witz“ und empfahl Verstappen, die Strafe nicht abzuleisten. „Ich“, sagte Hamilton, „würde es gewiss nicht tun.“

„Sie wurden schneller und schneller“

In den Hintergrund geriet so die nächste Pole Positon von Norris. „Es war hart“, sagte er im Ziel, „die Jungs um mich herum wurden schneller und schneller, sie setzten mich unter Druck.“ Er sei aber cool geblieben, erzählte der Brite weiter. „Das Auto fühlt sich gut an. Wenn das so ist, kann man rausgehen und pushen.“ Verstappen erklärte, er sei „froh darüber, in der ersten Reihe zu starten“. Und um den Sieg zu kämpfen? „Schwer zu sagen. In Singapur können viele Dinge passieren“, sagte der Weltmeister. „Aber wir versuchen es.“

Externer Inhalt von Twitter Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

A good starting position is just as important on the narrow Singapore track as it is in Monaco. On Sundays, the Saturday winner usually wins. However, Norris has started from the best position six times in his career. Only once, recently in Zandvoort, did he manage to win. Each time he lost the lead after less than one lap. This is especially true as the race directors have designated a fourth DRS zone in Singapore this year to encourage overtaking attempts.

Sainz flies off and is lucky

Before the battle for pole position in the final qualifying session began, all the signals suddenly turned red. Carlos Sainz lost control of his Ferrari at the start of the final corner and spun backwards into the barrier. “I don’t know if it was the cold tires or the air turbulence,” said the Spaniard, who was following Oscar Piastri on the track, on the radio. Before he got out of the race unharmed, he reported that he had been hit by a “big blow.”

Sainz, who won in Singapore last year, was very lucky when he took off. At full speed, the left-hand bend is driven at 190 kilometers per hour. Sainz, on the other hand, was driving at a crawl, preparing his first attempt at a fast lap. For 15 minutes, the track was swept and the barriers repaired, then it was time to carry on. And how.

Lizard on the track

Minus a practice lap to warm up the tires, there was enough time for a single attempt. McLaren hurried and sent Piastri and Norris off immediately. They took the lead. Verstappen was the last to turn into the fast lane. Norris put more than 0.4 seconds behind his colleague, who made a mistake in the last section of the track. Hamilton thought he was in second place, but Verstappen countered at the last second. Piastri fell behind George Russell in the second Mercedes and started in fifth place. Charles Leclerc only came in ninth in the second Ferrari.

When things got serious at the start of the first qualifying round and the lights turned green, no lizards strayed onto the track, unlike a few hours earlier in the final training session. The daring reptile caused a four-minute interruption. There were other reasons why the drivers were creeping around the lizard-free course anyway: just don’t burn up the tires on the warm-up lap, otherwise they’ll be out of luck with a good time.

Norris made an immediate impression, setting the fastest time in all sectors and leaving Leclerc and Piastri behind. While record world champion Hamilton was on the radio complaining about the nervous rear of his Mercedes, Verstappen reported back. The Dutchman’s training performance had caused Red Bull great concern, as he was still lagging behind the leaders on Friday.

Moment of shock for Verstappen

He then reduced the gap to Norris to just over a tenth of a second, seemed more powerful than expected, and drove the second fastest time in the first section, which lasted 18 minutes. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and the two Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were eliminated.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo (Racing Bulls) also failed early in what will probably be his last qualifying session in Formula 1 for the time being. According to reports, the eight-time Grand Prix winner is about to be disqualified early due to unsatisfactory performance.

In the second section, Verstappen survived a moment of shock. At the start of the final corner, where Sainz was later caught, he hit a bump that threatened to throw him off the track. The Dutchman masterfully caught his car and, unlike the Spaniard, prevented it from flying into the barrier. Nevertheless, he went far over the boundary lines and the race management deleted his lap time. His second shot hit home.

His teammate, Sergio Pérez, on the other hand, did not make it into the final for pole position, finishing 13th. The Williams duo Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto were also eliminated, as were Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen. His Haas teammate Nico Hülkenberg made it into the top ten at the last second and caused a stir with sixth place on the starting grid.