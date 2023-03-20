Von rank 15 on two. This is not a special exercise for Max Verstappen. Last year, the Formula 1 World Champion shot from 14th place to victory in Belgium. And so the champion was not beaming with happiness after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday evening next to the man of the day: Sergio Pérez won the second race of the season in front of him in the identical Red Bull. Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin thought he was third, but twenty minutes after the end of the race he was relegated to fourth place in favor of George Russell in the Mercedes because of a rule violation while serving a time penalty.

But in the late evening of German time, the rulers reversed their role: they reversed their decision, took back the subsequent punishment and awarded third place to Alonso, the Spaniard was able to celebrate the hundredth podium finish of his career.

The only German in the field, Nico Hülkenberg (Haas), finished twelfth behind his teammate Kevin Magnussen. Alonso could never wait. Even on the way from the racetrack to the parking lot, he told the FAZ years ago, he looks for a race if someone offers it. In Formula 1? Always. On Sunday he went too far trying to be better positioned before the start. Because he placed his car too far to the left in the starting box, he may have had a better downhill position after the traffic lights went out, but before the first corner he pushed Pérez out of the lead.

But the eye of the Formula 1 traffic law saw the violation. The track inspectors immediately wrote an electronic ticket: standstill for five seconds, dismount at the pit stop. Pérez didn’t wait that long. In the fourth lap he moved past the Spaniard back to the front.



Defenseless: Lewis Hamilton cannot stop Max Verstappen.

Image: AFP



Red Bull in front, that should be the picture of the season, if you listen to the competition. Pérez’s tour to pole position on Saturday confirmed the Mexican’s critics, saying that he mainly benefits from the technology. By far the best car in the field. Extremely fast on one lap, even better in an endurance run over a good 300 kilometers, with extreme grip in fast corners, top speed on the straights and a frightening flexibility: on any course, in any weather so good? After two races, this verdict would come too early. Just as disparaging reviews of Pérez’s driving skills look amazing.







The Central American also won the hunt for the best starting position in Saudi Arabia last year. After the overtaking maneuver past Alonso, he gradually increased his lead and was soon circling alone in front of Alonso and the hopeless George Russell in the Mercedes in third place.

Safety car helps Verstappen

In spite of the intense lighting, the common fan could see the light in the oncoming Arabian night: Could it be monotonous on Sunday and in general? On the other hand, Formula 1 often has something to offer. Firstly, the law enforcers punish racing teams whose technology is too fragile. Charles Leclerc was moved back ten places in the Ferrari to twelfth place at the start because his car already needed the third electronic control unit. A damaged driveshaft stopped world champion Verstappen in the second round of qualifying: fifteenth.

What luck for everyone who wants to see a race. Verstappen and Leclerc shot up to fourth and fifth within fifteen laps. Then the defect in Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin offered them the chance of the hour. The safety car was deployed, the two stars also came to the pits and saved time on the track during the reduced speed.