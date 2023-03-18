After Lewis Hamilton’s victories in 2021 and Max Verstappen’s victory last year, the Formula 1 circus will be in Saudi Arabia for the third time this weekend. It is the second grand prix of this year. Will Verstappen take his second victory of 2023 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit? At these times the world champion and Nyck de Vries come into action.

The new circuit still to be built is still not ready, so Max Verstappen and co will race through the streets of Jeddah from Friday, on a circuit with no less than 27 corners where overtaking is extremely difficult. It is therefore important for Verstappen to achieve a perfect qualification, so that he has a good basis for another super result on Sunday evening.

In Saudi Arabia, driving is partly due to the heat in the evenings, but it will almost certainly remain hot in Jeddah even then. Under the artificial light, the mercury will not drop below 30 degrees anyway.

Just like in Bahrain, a week and a half ago, the free practice sessions will take place partly during the day and partly in the evenings. With a time difference of two hours with the Netherlands – it is two hours earlier here – the race starts on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. The free practice sessions are mainly in the (Dutch) afternoon hours. View all start times below.

Program Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia (Dutch times)

Friday March 17

• First free practice: Recovered Verstappen doesn't let any grass grow over it and immediately hits a big hole

• Second free practice: Verstappen again the fastest after ‘tough days’: ‘I feel good again’

Saturday March 18

• 2.30 pm – 3.30 pm: Third free practice

• 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Qualification Sunday March 19

• 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Race





