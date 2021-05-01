A.us rubble out to the top: Valtteri Bottas distracted from the big duel of Formula 1 this Saturday. The Finn, who left two weeks ago after the accident at the Grand Prix in Imola with great frustration and damage to property amounting to one million euros, starts in his remodeled Mercedes at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao (Sunday, 4 p.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker Formula 1 and Sky) from pole position, right in front of his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Third was Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

“The front row is good for us, my position is ok,” said the seven-time world champion, referring to his Dutch rival. Verstappen surprised 0.39 seconds behind. However, his best lap had been canceled because he exceeded the track limit at one point on this tour, by about 30 centimeters. The time would have been enough for pole position. “It was very difficult, I had problems with grip. The position is not ideal, but we will try to get her into trouble. “

Sebastian Vettel is confident about the third race of the season. He finished tenth, beating his team-mate in the Aston Martin for the first time. This was the third time in a row that Mick Schumacher succeeded. In the Haas, the slowest car in the field, the second German in Formula 1 had no chance of getting past the penultimate place (19th). “I had a little hope of going a little farther,” said Schumacher, “but the tire then wore off, the wind came from behind, and unfortunately I couldn’t keep the lap time. Maybe something is going on in the race in the fight against the guys in front of me. “

In Portimao, the starting position is very important because overtaking maneuvers on the ascent and descent are difficult. The route is also slippery, and excursions off the ideal line involve high risks. Nevertheless, an exciting race can also be expected in the third lap. In the Grand Prix simulations on Friday, Mercedes was just ahead of Red Bull. Any small mistake can lead to defeat.

The rapprochement exacerbates the duel on another level as well. “The mood is a little tense now that some of the engine department are going to join us,” said Red Bull Sports Director Helmut Marko. The Austrian believes that there will be unpleasant moments on the track too. Verstappens and Hamilton’s cars had touched two weeks ago in Imola while fighting for the lead in the first corner after the start. Verstappen prevailed and won the Grand Prix.

Will the shape and frame of the cars be damaged in this duel? “I do not think that it will go well in the long run,” said Marko the TV broadcaster Sky on Saturday. “Lewis is not used to having another team and another driver fighting at eye level with him.” And the offensive Verstappen knows that he has a great chance of becoming world champion for the first time.

From Vettel’s point of view, the starting place race was enjoyable. The four-time world champion made it into the third round for the first time this season, leaving his fellow Aston Martin, Lance Stroll (17th), who was faster in Bahrain and Imola, far behind. “In the last attempt I only had one set of tires left, and I also made a small mistake. But otherwise it was ok, “said Vettel. “That doesn’t change the world. We still have a lot to do. But the starting position is much better. It won’t be easy to stay in the points, but we’ll attack. “

Even the first jump of the Hessen does not whitewash the weakness of the car and the adjustment problems of Vettel. Stroll drove faster in all training sessions before the start race before a driving error slowed him down. This pace to the point of faux pas may also have had to do with new parts for the Aston Martin, which were actually only planned for the next race in Barcelona next weekend. The improvement of the racing car, however, can hardly be seen from the outside.

What is certain is that Stroll alone was able to benefit from the new “specification”. As the son of team co-owner and billionaire Lawrence Stroll, preference seems obvious. But as a rule, the faster driver first receives those parts that promise progress. At Aston Martin, the data so far spoke for the 22-year-old Stroll. Vettel’s rise in form on the third attempt came at the right moment. The fact that the 33-year-old German still has to adjust and adjust himself in search of the best set-up can be seen again.

Most drivers complained about the unpredictability of driving behavior in the changing wind directions. This influence on Formula 1 cars is enormous. Anyone who, like Vettel, needs a stable rear end, loses confidence more quickly under the gusts of braking late and deep into the curve. Vettel used to baffle his opponents and leave them behind. “The car isn’t doing what I want yet,” he said on Friday. What to do? Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher watched a few training laps of his compatriot right on the track and advised Vettel via Sky to accept the “limits of the car”: “I mean,” said Schumacher, “that he can do it in some places run over. “

Easily said than done. Even on Saturday afternoon, in a curve in the middle section, it still looked like a fight with the car – when it counted. But what is in it when Vettel and the Aston Martin harmonize?